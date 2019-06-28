Beyoncé is arguably the most famous entertainer in the world, but even with an empire and three kids of her own, she isn't exempt from embarrassing moments with her mom, Tina Lawson. In a video posted to Instagram, Lawson let the world in on a private moment while she trimmed her "baby's" hair.
"I was trimming my baby’s hair today, and I am mocking Neal!" she wrote in her caption, referring to Beyoncé's longtime hairstylist, Neal Farinah. "Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying."
In the clip — which has since been deleted from Lawson's feed, but lives on in Farinah's (for now) — Lawson combs through Beyoncé's natural hair, showing off her split ends, rogue grays, and all. Though the sweet moment prompted lots of positive reactions from fans on social media, Beyoncé's response to her mom's antics is by far the most relatable. "Mama, that’s really annoying...I mean, like, very annoying, mom," she says in the background.
Advertisement
The video also reignited the conversation about the performer's natural hair, which Farinah displayed on his Instagram in the past. "Why is it so hard to believe that women of colour can grow their hair? We ... can ... retain ... length. Carry on," one commenter wrote. Others begged Lawson to keep sharing Beyoncé's hair secrets, which we wouldn't mind. "Patiently waiting for the bey-hive haircare line!" another fan requested.
We're just trying to decide what's cuter: the fact that Beyoncé's mom still does her hair — or the fact that she still gets annoyed by it.
Advertisement