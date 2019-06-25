Jaclyn Hill Is Giving Every Person Who Bought Her Lipstick A Refund

It's been a whirlwind month for Jaclyn Hill, who has been dealing with backlash after launching her eponymous makeup brand. Soon after the release of her So Rich Lipsticks, customers started to call out manufacturing flaws, including tiny black holes and lumps, on social media. In response to the complaints, Hill announced that she would be giving customers a full refund and new product if they contacted the company about the lipstick — while also assuring all customers that the lipsticks were still safe for use. Now, she is speaking out again with the news that every single order will be fully refunded, regardless of satisfaction with the product — no contact necessary.
Advertisement
“I’m going to be issuing a full refund, including shipping and tax, to every single customer from Jaclyn Cosmetics,” Hill said on Instagram Stories on Saturday. “I don’t care about the loss of this money. You know how embarrassing this is for me. I will do everything in my power to make this right moving forward and learn from this lesson God has given me.”
This announcement comes after Hill sent out her lipsticks to five different labs for third-party testing, a process that she revealed cost her over $100,000 USD. "We’ve reviewed the quality issues related to our So Rich Lipsticks & believe our production did not meet our brand standards," Jaclyn Cosmetics wrote on Twitter. "We’ll be issuing a full refund (inc. shipping charges) to everyone who purchased the product." The beauty influencer also said that she has a new team after cutting ties with the cosmetics lab that worked on her lipstick launch, which involved "many people [getting] fired."
Jaclyn Cosmetics takes consumer feedback very seriously. We’ve reviewed the quality issues related to our So Rich Lipsticks & believe our production did not meet our brand standards. We’ll be issuing a full refund (inc. shipping charges) to everyone who purchased the product.— Jaclyn Cosmetics (@jaclyncosmetics) June 22, 2019
Details on the testing were not released, but the brand confirmed on its website that the products will not be fully recalled, stating that the formula is still in "full compliance with FDA regulation and safe to use." As for the refund, the company states that all customers will be receiving an email from the brand confirming the refund amount and should see the payment back in their accounts within seven days.
Currently, all the lipstick shades are sold out on the Jaclyn Cosmetics website, and it will likely stay that way. About a week ago, Hill announced in a YouTube video that she was switching manufacturers and putting a hold on the production of future products until the issue was addressed. Following all this damage control, the future of the So Rich lipsticks — and Jaclyn Cosmetics — still remains in the air.
Refinery29 has reached out to Jaclyn Cosmetics for comment and will update this post when we hear back.
Advertisement