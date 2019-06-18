Gloria Vanderbilt, 95, Passed Away This Morning

Vanderbilt is also known for her prolific writing career, as the author of several bestsellers including It Seemed Important At The Time, a memoir about her decorated history of romances, an erotic novel called Obsession, and The Rainbow Comes and Goes, which she wrote with her son Anderson Cooper about love and the loss of their respective son and brother, Carter, to suicide. She also starred in the HBO documentary Nothing Left Unsaid with Cooper in 2016.