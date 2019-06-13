Did Cookies Just Clue Us In To A Katy Perry-Taylor Swift Collaboration?

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's much-discussed feud died with the birth of the former's Reputation era. Now, Swift and Perry are finding lasting peace over a plate of cookies — but could these sweet treats mean more than just renewed friendship?
On Tuesday, Perry posted a photo of what appears to be a plate of homemade cookies. Written in red gel icing on the plate are the words "Peace At Last."
"feels good," Perry wrote in the caption of the pic, before tagging her sometimes-friend, sometimes-not-friend Swift.
It's no secret that Swift loves to bake, so her sending Perry cookies makes a great deal of sense. However, it's worth noting that this isn't the first time that Swift has sent love Perry's way in recent weeks, even if it is the first time she sent her baked goods. At the end of May, Swift added Perry's new single "Never Really Over" to her Playlist by ME! collection for Apple Music. Just gals supporting gals, or is there something more going on here?
I'm raising my hand to suggest that there is definitely something more. Swift and Perry already made amends in May of 2018, when Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch as a "sorry for shading you on Twitter" gift, and Swift added "Never Really Over" to her playlist weeks ago. Why would Swift randomly give Perry a plate of cookies, if it were not to suggest something more between the two stars?
Swift's highly-anticipated seventh album has yet to score a release date, nor have we heard much about her follow up to single "ME!" What if the reason is because Swift is gearing up for a duet of sorts with Perry? "ME!" is a collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco, so perhaps Swift's next album will feature duets with all her favourite artists — which, as her Apple Music playlist suggests, now includes Perry.
Would it be crazy to think that "Peace At Last" is the name of Swift and Perry's first-ever collab? Could fans who watched these frenemies become friends really get so lucky?
Forget cookies: This is the real treat we need. (But if Swift wants to send some freshly baked chocolate chip cookies our way, well, don't hate that.)
