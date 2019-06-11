The One Thing Lauren Conrad Avoids Buying Now That She’s A Mother

Big things are happening in Lauren Conrad's life. In April, she announced on Instagram that she was expecting her second child with her husband William Tell. "It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year," Conrad wrote. But that isn't the only new addition to The Hills reality star's life. On Monday, Conrad launched the latest for her Kohl's line: LC Lauren Conrad Sleep collection.
"I like to be comfortable in my home and that was why I was inspired to add new sleepwear pieces to my Kohl’s line," Conrad tells Refinery29. "I love treating myself to new sleepwear and wanted to offer that same opportunity to our customers." Conrads says that her favourite pieces from the new range are the robes. "It’s a cozy piece that is simple, yet chic, that you can easily throw on when you get home from work, when you wake up or after a much needed bath."
As for what the 33-year-old actually sleeps in, she loves changing into a pair of lounge pants at the end of a long day to do what she refers to as "couch it." Conrad unwinds watching shows with her husband like The Goldbergs or Bob's Burgers, and says "when summer rolls around we are huge Big Brother fans."
Though LC has proved that she was all grown up — even poking fun at herself wearing a $38 ban.do T-Shirt that features the phrase “I’ve been to Paris” — she tells Refinery29 her style hasn't really changed that much.
"My overall style hasn't changed much since having a baby," she explains. "Although, since being pregnant again, I’m wearing less jeans than I usually do. I definitely find myself avoiding dry-clean only items and looking for pieces that aren't too constricted. And as a mom, pajamas are a part of my wardrobe. I wear them often, so I liked the idea of including sleep in my Kohl’s collection."
