When we think of Taylor Swift and her reliable style habits, we think of two things: a top and a bottom. Because if not the queen of camaraderie, Swift is the countess of separates (well, next to Kim Kardashian in 2014 , of course). But rarely does she ever switch it up. Sure, it must be pretty easy to get ready in the morning if she always has a coordinating thing one and thing two to make an outfit, but the slideshow ahead proves she actually has way more tricks up her sleeve — especially when she's on the red carpet.