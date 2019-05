Missouri Governor Signs 8-Week Abortion Ban Into Law

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a measure into law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. House Bill 126 , known as the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act, makes it a felony to perform abortions after the eight-week mark. Doctors who offer abortions at or after that stage could face five to 15 years in prison. The measure is meant to go into effect on August 28, 2019, although it's expected to be challenged in court.