Missouri Governor Signs 8-Week Abortion Ban Into Law

"Gov. Parson has put the health and lives of Missouri women at risk in his race to make our state the one that overturns Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court. The vast majority of Missourians oppose attempts to undercut Roe and do not want politicians interfering in the doctor-patient relationship," M’Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri, said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "These bans on safe, legal abortion will have real costs — expensive legal costs and human costs for the women and families who need reproductive healthcare."