Olivia Jade Apparently Wants To Return To USC This Fall Following Admissions Scandal

After all that college admissions scandal drama, Olivia Jade Giannulli may want to go back to school.
The jaw-dropping college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood and higher education (it will soon be turned into a limited series, because of course) has all but halted the career of beauty influencer Olivia Jade, daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and Full House star Lori Loughlin. Olivia Jade's parents reportedly paid for Olivia Jade and sister Isabella Rose to get into the University of Southern California under false claims that they were recruits of the school's crew team, and since the scandal broke, Olivia Jade has lost brand endorsements and general public favour.
Advertisement
Now, according to a new report from Us Weekly, Olivia Jade is hoping to return to school following the fallout from the scandal. Much like one might subtweet an ex in hopes of a reconciliation, Olivia Jade is reportedly hoping that her desire to return to USC will get back to the school, and perhaps cause the school to have a change of heart. Per the a source for Us Weekly, Olivia Jade is trying her best to "come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education."
Olivia Jade has not always felt this way. She previously revealed in a controversial (and since deleted) YouTube video that she was more excited for "game days" and "parties" than her actual classes because she doesn't "really care" about school.
According to USC's statement on the scandal, available on their website, USC has placed a hold on all students associated with the scandal, which would include Olivia Jade. Per USC's statement, Olivia Jade would be barred from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts. She is also reportedly unable to officially withdraw from the university, which puts her in an odd situation: She can neither attend classes nor leave the school officially.
While Olivia Jade is reportedly strategizing her way back to USC, Loughlin and Giannulli — who pled not guilty to their charges — are allegedly trying to figure a way out of their legal nightmare.
"They’re both very type A," a source for People claimed of the couple. "They’re figuring out what to do next. They are both mounting a vigorous defense against the charges."
Can clever strategizing get everyone in the Giannulli-Loughlin family what they want? Only time will tell.
Advertisement