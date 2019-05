The Hidden Meaning Behind Sansa Stark's Straight Hair In Her Final Scene

If a picture really is worth a thousand words, then the hairstyles on Game of Thrones are worth one thousand and one (which, coincidentally, is also about how many questions we have left over from the series finale). The connection between each character's narrative and the way they wear their hair held strong to the very end — and it's only fitting that Sansa Stark, whose hair looks have transformed and aligned with her character development season after season, should leave us with one of her most symbolic hairstyles yet.