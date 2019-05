Meghan Markle Gave Birth In A Hospital After All

Many experts argue that, although it's the woman's choice where she gives birth, hospitals and birthing centres are the safest places to labour. The American Congress on Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), for example, has a rather strict stance on home birth practices, and insists that if someone has a planned home birth, they should have a certified nurse midwife or physician present, as well as access to a hospital nearby. The organization also urges women pursuing a home birth to be educated on the practice and aware of the risks. And for women who have a high-risk pregnancy, a home birth may not be advised simply because of the potential health complications.