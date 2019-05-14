Is Kylie Jenner Launching Baby Cosmetics? All Signs Point To Yes

Kylie Jenner isn't slowing down any time soon. Three months after hitting billionaire status with Kylie Cosmetics, and fresh off the heels of Kylie Skin, Jenner is already planning her next move. And this time, she has her eyes set on the next generation.
This week, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan registered for 18 trademarks under the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the names "Kylie Baby," and "Kylie Baby By Kylie Jenner." The filings, which were placed on May 9th, include everything you'd expect under the baby umbrella — including clothing, bedding, strollers, furniture, and diapers.
But hidden in the trademark is another huge revelation: It looks like Kylie could be launching a baby cosmetics line. The filing covers moisturizers, lotions, creams, cleansers, serums, facial oils, bubble bath, baby powder, shampoo, conditioner, hair styling preparations, and more — all the things a budding baby influencer could ever need. But here's where things get especially interesting: The listing goes on to include nail polish and nail polish remover — for babies. We know North West for one will be thrilled.
Jenner hasn't spoken out about this project yet, so it's all speculation as of now. But judging by her last trademark filings, it could just be a matter of months before we see these products land on shelves. And considering she already made her modeling debut for Kylie Skin, we fully expect to see Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster fronting the line in style.
