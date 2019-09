In the United States, there are no laws regulating sperm donation — but some organizations have offered guidelines. The American Society for Reproductive Medicine suggests that donours be limited to no more than 25 births in a population of 800,000 in order to “avoid an increased risk of inadvertent consanguineous conception” (meaning genetic siblings unknowingly meeting, having sex, and conceiving a child — yikes). Some individual sperm banks impose lower limits. For example, the Sperm Bank of California limits donours to ten families worldwide (though this may mean more than ten children, if one family uses the same donour to conceive multiple children).