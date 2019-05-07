How Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, And More Are Getting Ready For The Met Gala

The best moments of the Met Gala usually happen behind-the-scenes. Sure we'll be refreshing Getty Images constantly for new photos that come through, but we'll also be doing a lot of swiping on Instagram. It's a treasure trove for more intimate moments and a nice break from the red carpet.
While taking selfies and social media technically is prohibited inside of the Met Gala, celebs are known to bend the rules in the name of ~content~. A few years ago, Kylie Jenner created her own epic Last Supper in the bathroom of the Met Gala. Instagram queen Eva Chen also captured a candid moment of Kendall Jenner blinking in a group photo.
