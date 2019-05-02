Beyoncé Didn’t Invent Marching Band Entrances, But Taylor Swift’s BBMAs Performance Was Still A Misstep

One of the other arguments Swift’s fans have used to try to suppress the comparisons surrounding her BBMA performance and Beyoncé’s Homecoming is that we shouldn’t be pitting these two women against each other. That both performances should stand alone, and that somehow it’s anti-feminist to liken the two. Cultural criticism isn’t the same as “pitting women against each other,” and if Taylor Swift is going to perform on a stage as big as the Billboard Music Awards, she’s going to have to face commentary about said performance. Thousands of people on Twitter instantly saw the similarities. Pointing them out isn’t anti-feminist. It’s a fact. Sure, we can fight over whose performance was better, but it’s less about Swift’s ability and more about her poor brand strategy in this moment – especially when branding is usually one of Swift’s strengths.