Whatever anniversary present Prince William got Kate Middleton, it's been upstaged. The Royal family announced on Monday that Queen Elizabeth has a present of her own for the Duchess in honour of the anniversary, and it's huge: Middleton has been appointed a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, according to the royal website.
Dame Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Victorian Order, which is an order of knighthood dating back to the 1800s to honour personal service to the monarchy. It's safe to say Middleton delivering three potential heirs — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — as well as her continued charity work, is certainly a personal service worth praise.
"Kensington Palace has not officially commented on the Duchess's GCVO but a source tells me: ‘Her Royal Highness is honoured and looks forward to continuing her work in support of the Queen,'" English tweeted.
Other recipients include Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.
The newly-honoured Duchess has not commented publicly on the appointment, but she and Prince William's Instagram account posted a message commemorating their anniversary early Monday morning.
"8 years ago today — thank you for your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!" the caption reads.
After an anniversary honour like this, dinner and a movie may not cut it.
