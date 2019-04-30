This Lawyer Is Helping Kim Kardashian With Her Legal Career

"So I would say never underestimate Kim Kardashian West. In all her business ventures, she’s been successful. I have no reason to believe her commitment to criminal justice reform will be any different. Ms. Alice’s story awakened something in her — something that resonates with her father’s career as a lawyer. To change the system we have now, you have to really understand how that system works. Or, more importantly, how it doesn’t work. That’s the approach I took, and I think she’s coming at her legal education the same way."