Justin & Hailey Bieber Respond To Pregnancy & Selena Gomez Rumours

Justin Bieber is embroiled in drama — and I'm not talking about lip-syncing. On Thursday night, he and wife Haley Bieber posted a video to his Instagram Story making fun of a headline that (inaccurately) reported that 1) Haley is pregnant and 2) Justin left her. However, the gossip is not what fans are talking about. Instead, their focus was drawn to the side of the screen, where his browser history was displayed.
If you look closely, it appears the singer viewed the video of his ex, Selena Gomez, performing "Taki Taki" at Coachella, and did a Google search of the outfit she wore on stage. Speculation from fans got so out of control that Justin had to address it in the comments.
"That video of Selena singing Taki Taki came up after my wife and I watched my Coachella performance," he wrote. "Obviously she’s gonna be in the related category, it [literally] was the next video that played. To fans and people who think I’m maliciously trying to start shit, grow up."
Selena Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, posted a storie on the Instagram where you can see he researched “Selena Gomez Coachella outfit on Stage” and Taki Taki's performance with Ozuna, Cardi B and DJ Snake. pic.twitter.com/rXEk8sXg8W— Selena Charts Brasil (@selenachartsbr) April 26, 2019
Check out Justin Bieber’s comments about his Instagram Story that he posted earlier today: pic.twitter.com/UxZPmMzutV— Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 26, 2019
The speculation wasn't just that Justin had searched for Selena, but somehow that he wanted fans to see it — a notion he called "crazy."
"These are real lives you guys are talking about, real emotions. Stop acting like you know anything about anything," he continued, adding, "This ends here, will never reengage with this but had to set the record straight, once and for all."
Meanwhile, Selena has stayed fully out of this. Her last public statement was in support of BFF Taylor Swift's new song, "ME!"...which is also what she'd say if she took a look at Justin's browser history (sorry, Justin, I had to).
