Beyoncé Teased Her Adidas Collab in the Perfect Red Bodysuit

On April 8, Beyoncé delivered some major news: She’s relaunching her Ivy Park athleisure brand in partnership with Adidas. Now, just a few weeks later, we have official proof that this collaboration is going to be iconic. In a series of Instagram posts, the Before I Let Go singer gave fans a sense of what to expect when the first Adidas x Ivy Park collection drops.
The first photo shows Bey wearing a red, long-sleeve bodysuit with the trademark Adidas logo in front. Meanwhile, she’s casually lounging on top of dozens (hundreds?) of Adidas sneakers.
In the second photo, she’s serving up looks against a floor-to-ceiling glass window, with endless rows of shoes laid out in front of her. While she didn’t confirm whether any of the kicks are part of her upcoming launch, it’s safe to assume that Bey’s personal shoe closet just multiplied by a couple hundred pairs.
She also shared a totally uncharacteristic selfie video in which we see her holding up her phone and zooming in on...her case? Interestingly enough, the black case features pink lettering that spells out “BEYLOVED.” Can we expect the new Ivy Park to feature “Beyloved” tees and leggings? Could she be dropping a hint about her next album title? Whatever it means, Bey’s caption, plucked from her hit song 7/11 — “Oohweebeebeefreakydeakythinkmeseeshepinkbikinirockthatkufidyethatshikinefertitiedgeskinky” — suggests that she’s very excited about something.
When Bey first announced that she’s teaming up with Adidas, she made sure to share how thrilled she was to partner with the classic sportswear brand. “This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” she said in a press release. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”
