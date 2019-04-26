Halima Aden's New Beauty Campaign Goes Beyond Shade Inclusivity

While there is still room for improvement for the beauty industry, Aden is proud of where it is going, especially when brands like UOMA are coming to the market to raise the bar with inclusivity. "I can't wait to see what the next couple of years is going to look like, because just two to three years into my career and I've seen so much change," she tells us. "I went from being one of the only hijab-wearing models to now, just this year, I counted already 10 hijab-wearing models in campaigns. Women are challenging the norms and being fearless."