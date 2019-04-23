Taylor Swift Fans Think Her Big Reveal Is a Fashion Line

Taylor Swift has been dropping nonstop clues about something major going down on April 26. Her Instagram is a treasure trove of rainbow and pastel-hued imagery, complete with rhinestone hearts, sequin dresses, and butterfly stilettos.
For weeks, fans have speculated about what this new, candy-coated aesthetic actually means for the superstar. After all, we’re talking about the same T.Swift who got people obsessing over snake-related posts leading up to the release of her sixth studio album, Reputation, back in 2017. Naturally, Swifties are convinced that this latest series of clues is somehow related to her next album drop. But could they be mistaken?
On Monday, Taylor threw everyone for a loop when she shared an intriguing image on her social media accounts. The photo in question shows what appears to be three people holding bags in delicate pastel hues like creamsicle, cotton candy, and lemon, while wearing colour-coordinating suits.
It looks like a page out of a fashion spread, which instantly got fans wondering if she's planning a venture into the retail industry.
You're releasing everything but music. Wbk. pic.twitter.com/cgvhRcrPvI— Madhav (@wanderlustay_) April 22, 2019
Could it be that the superstar is opening a pastel pink store á la Mansur Gavriel? Maybe she’ll try out her skills as a handbag designer? Or perhaps she’ll launch her own collection of business attire? The fan theories are never-ending.
If this ends up as an announcement about a clothing line, I swear to God I—— Benggadora (@Benggadora08) April 22, 2019
Or maybe she’s releasing both new music and launching a clothing and accessories line all at once. We just can’t rule anything out at this point.
ARE YOU BRINGING OUT A CLOTHING LINE?! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!! ???— Megan? swiftie since '06 (@megggdostilio) April 22, 2019
POWER SUITS AND BRIEFCASES! This era means BUSINESS!! Ahhhhh— Kelly Procida (@kelly_procida) April 22, 2019
Of course, Taylor hasn’t said much beyond posting these aesthetically pleasing images with the caption “4.26.” All we know is that Friday is sure to be a day that her fans will enjoy. The countdown is on, folks.
