Maybe you’ve heard but there’s a little music festival called Coachella currently underway in the California desert, and this year’s headliner is none other than Ariana Grande. She brought out all the stops for her first headlining set, including guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, P. Diddy, and *NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake, womp womp). Ari was spotted hanging backstage with everyone’s favourite ‘90s boy band, wearing an item that may be a nod to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.
As a Pittsburgh native, Miller was naturally a big fan of the Steelers. When he died in September 2018, several players offered up their condolences on social media, and the entire team thanked him for being a great fan on the official Steelers Twitter account. Miller’s love for all things Pittsburgh could be what inspired Ariana to wear a Steelers jersey during her downtime at Coachella.
The superstar has paid tribute to Miller on multiple occasions since his death. Most notably, in her song, “Thank U, Next,” she sings: “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm / ‘cause he was an angel.” Late last year, she covered up one of her Pete Davidson tattoos with the name of her and Miller’s dog, Myron. She recently shared a few images of her and Myron on Instagram, captioning one of the photos, "real protective wit my soullll where YOUUUUUU been." And when Ari kicked off her Sweetener tour a few weeks ago, fans were quick to point out that some of Miller’s songs were included in the pre-show soundtrack.
Needless to say, with Ariana’s many heartwarming tributes, Miller’s legacy will not be forgotten anytime soon.
