Ally Condie Is A Maker & Breaker Of YA Dystopian Worlds

"I had the setting of the dredge early on, too. We went on a family vacation to Idaho, and I saw an old mining boat for the first time. We were headed on a hike in the Sawtooth Mountains, driving up this river valley. I just kept thinking: 'What happened here? It looks like an end-of-days scenario.' The river was destroyed — it was just a long, narrow gravel bed. Then we came around the corner, and sitting in the valley in the sunset was a hulking, rusted-out metal ship. It had been there for decades. It was so unexpected and huge that I kept thinking, 'This looks like something from another planet or the future.' I started to frame the story around that."