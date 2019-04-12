Kim Kardashian West Says She Gave Kanye West Some Game-Changing Financial Advice

In Vogue's most recent 73 Questions video, we were invited into the minimal, monastery-inspired home of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in Hidden Hills, California.
In the video, Kim glides through her home, answering questions about motherhood, the paparazzi, her interest in law, and the newest addition to the Kardashian West family. Sprinkled among these conversations were a couple of intriguing mentions of how one of the most famous families manages and saves their money.
When asked what was one thing she was proud to have taught Kanye, Kim said: “I am proud to say that I've given him really good financial advice on saving.” In response, Kanye said: “You give me some advice, but I don't listen to it.”
But he probably should: As of 2018, Kim, who is the second-oldest daughter of the Kardashian clan, ranked at number 30 on Forbes's list of wealthiest celebrities, boasting a net worth of $350 million USD. According to recent reports, Kanye West is worth slightly less than his wife, at an estimated $250 million USD. Combined, the couple is worth roughly $600 million USD. And while we don't know what their actual annual income looks like, hopefully they are saving at least 20% of whatever they make.
Even though Kanye seemed resistant to Kim’s saving tips, Kim made it clear that they are investing some of their money into stocks, and that Kanye even gifted her some for Christmas last year. “He gave me a box, and I opened it and it was Mickey Mouse and Adidas socks and Apple headphones,” Kim said in the video. “Then he told me that he bought me major stock in all of those companies.”
Judging from the video, Kim and Kanye seem to be saving and investing wisely. Still, it's important to remember that it's not always about income — even people who are making a fraction of what the most famous celebrities make can get into the habit of saving and investing, especially when it comes to growing capital for retirement. Ultimately, Kim is on to a very important truth: It's not just about how much a person makes, it's about how much they save.
