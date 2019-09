Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha made a name for herself gossiping about the former Suits actress to anyone who will listen as soon as the royal wedding took the spotlight. Her main beef seems to be that Meghan abandoned her and her father, Thomas, as soon as she and Prince Harry decided to get hitched. Ahead of the royal baby, she gave her two cents (or, pence, because England) on how Meghan has been handling royal life so far and what we should expect her life to be like when she becomes Mama Markle. And like with most things involving Markle's half-sister, the speculation wasn't particularly kind.