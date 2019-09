Halima Aden Wants More Brands to Embrace the Modest Fashion Market

Halima is also embarking on her first-ever design venture. Working with Modanisa , a Turkish brand that offers modest options to women across the globe, Halima designed a 27-piece collection of hijabs, turbans, and shawls. It will debut at Istanbul's Modest Fashion Week later this month. "It's going to be major,” she teased. “My hijabis better get in formation, because I’m so excited." Inspired by her near one million Instagram followers, the collection is stocked full of pre-tied, vibrant options that are perfect for people on-the-go. "I noticed the colours and styles that my followers asked for and which ones get the most comments, so I’m hoping that every hijabi finds something that works for her and her everyday lifestyle."