Is This Why Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Was Plagued By Bad Press?

Meghan Markle is more than just the American princess. She's also a lifelong humanitarian and feminist, who works tirelessly to promote her charitable endeavours — and did so long before she got to Windsor Castle. However, as Meghan and husband Prince Harry await the arrival of their first child, the tabloids have been anything but kind to the Duchess of Sussex. A new report from Vanity Fair suggests that bias against Black women in power could be the reason why.