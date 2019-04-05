Gigi Hadid & Zayn Are Having A Dramatic Week

While we never got official confirmation from Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik that the stars broke up last November, rumours of their split surfaced earlier this year. Whatever went down, it seems like Malik waited to start really going through it, tweeting "love u" at the model last month, and lashing out this week on Twitter after reports surfaced that Hadid has a new man.
Hadid was quick to shut down rumours that she's dating Selena Gomez's ex (and Fyre Fest booker) Samuel Krost after they were photographed together last week.
"If you outlets are going to continue writing bs headlines every time I’m seen with a friend of the male gender then there’s gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion," she wrote on Twitter.
Over on Malik's social media, things are equally tense. It's unclear if his angry tweets were in relation to the rumours swirling around Hadid, or something else entirely — but they certainly got our attention.
"How about you all go fuck yourselves with your irrelevant bullshit," he wrote.
That's not all. Malik followed this proclamation with "This ain't a place for feelings," adding, "And you aren't the person you said you were."
Fans alternated between wishing the singer well and speculating that these could be lyrics from a new song, even though his most recent album, Icarus, dropped in December. Regardless, it sounds like both Hadid and Malik could use a break from the internet. The best way to heal a broken heart is to log off.
