The Jonas Brothers Just Clapped Back At This Persistent Rumour About Their Wives

Kevin came along to clear things up. Posting a gorgeous photo of Danielle from the “Sucker” video, he explained that she’s simply at home watching the kids. “Just want to say thank you to Danielle Jonas for being such an amazing mother,” he writes. “Always putting your self [sic] second to the well-being of our girls. I know how hard it is to not be in the same place all the time but just wanted to say thank you for supporting me and loving me through it all.” Then, addressing Danielle directly, he wrote, “I missed you tonight so much. Be home soon baby.” The couple has two children together.