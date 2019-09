Kehlani Defends Her Decision To Have An Unmedicated Home Birth

In the American Congress on Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG)’s stance on home birth , the organization says that hospitals and accrediting birth centres are still the safest settings for birth. The organization also urges people who have planned home births to be informed about the very real risks (including a more than twofold increased risk of perinatal death) ahead of time. People who choose to have home births should have a certified nurse midwife present and be able to travel to a hospital nearby in case of emergency, per the ACOG guidelines. In general, the organization believes that the risks don’t outweigh the purported benefits.