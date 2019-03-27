Ironically enough, the animated protagonist is far more fleshed out than his human companions. Of all the Farriers, aspiring scientist Milly stands out as the most singular, and Parker’s performance hints at a promising future. Her burgeoning feminism feels a little forced, but she’ll be a refreshing new role model for kids who can brave the wrenching moment where Dumbo is separated from his mother. As Holt, Farrell is broody and awkward in the way only he could be, but he and the rest of the adult cast feel like they’re phoning it in. Keaton, in particular, takes on the persona of charmingly demented rogue that he’s honed in the last few years, and ramps it up — fun to watch, but nothing too out of his comfort zone.