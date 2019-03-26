Bella Hadid Just Dyed Her Hair The Perfect Honey Blonde For Spring

We're here for the back-to-dark brown colour trend we've been seeing all over L.A. lately, but if there's anyone who can get us to rethink our chocolate brunette, it's a Hadid.
Sunny blonde tones might bring Gigi to mind, but it's actually younger sister Bella — who just took her jet-black hair a few notches lighter to a creamy borderline-blonde caramel shade — who's giving us all the spring hair inspiration this time around.
After her debut as Vogue's digital cover star earlier this morning, Bella decided to keep up her media momentum with an up-close Instagram selfie showing noticeably lighter strands framing her face. "Back to dirty blonde, back to my roots," the model captured the shot, tagging photographer Mert Alas.
Though we wouldn't go so far as to call this colour blonde, the soft brunette tone is definitely a nice change ahead of the warmer weather — and might even have us reassessing our dark-chocolate glaze.
