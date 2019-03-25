Cardi is now positioned as the latest public figure to bring “Okurrr” to the mainstream. Addressing some backlash she received after filing for trademark, Cardi said, “White people do it all the motherfucking time! So you’re going to be mad at me because I want to make some motherfucking money? Let me tell you something: while I’m here, I’m going to secure all the fucking bags.” Okurrrrrrr!