To some fans, though, “Okurrr” is also the sound that many a Kardashian makes — in fact, some fans were first introduced to “Okurrr” on Keeping Up With The Kardashians , as Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan trilled their way through episodes. However, a Refinery29 investigation found that the Kardashians did not originate “Okurrr” — like so much common slang today, the colloquialism was popularized in drag culture and likely originated in urban Black and brown communities.