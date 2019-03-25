Chelsea Handler Has Quit Trump & Started Microdosing

“Meditation helps you sleep and chill out. I use Headspace, that’s my buddy! Cannabis is also legal in California, and for me it’s been a huge discovery because it’s cut my drinking in half. It’s so much better to microdose and be present and non-reactive and calm. So all these things and all of my personality flaws I’ve just really dealt with in a major way that has allowed me to be more open-minded instead of rolling my eyes at people who meditate. I’m not going on a silent retreat anytime soon, but I’m definitely open to the idea of self care and self-preservation in a way that isn’t just about being defensive, strong, and independent. I’ve learned strength is vulnerability as well, which is something that I’ve had a real hard time ever expressing until now.”