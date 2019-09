On Tuesday, Huffman was arrested — along with dozens of others including Full House alum Lori Loughlin — for involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam . Allegations against Huffman include paying someone to change her daughter's SAT answers so that she would receive a higher score. Huffman reportedly paid $15,000 USD disguised as a "charitable payment" for such service. She is specifically being charged with "conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud."