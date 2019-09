Meet William Singer, The Ringleader At The Centre Of The College Bribery Scandal

The Key Worldwide Foundation was nothing more than a front to launder money from parents, which Singer doled out to administrators as bribes. Parents would pay between $15,000 and $75,000 USD for someone else to take the SAT or ACT for their child, or to correct their child's answers afterward. Additionally, Singer would allegedly facilitate meetings with therapists in order to get additional time for students (presumably by obtaining diagnoses of disability), the goal being to generate test scores that were impressive and yet realistic — not too out of the park to invite extra scrutiny.