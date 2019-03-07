Underrated Horror Movies To Watch Right Now

Between Jordan Peele's highly-anticipated Get Out follow-up Us and the success of ultra-unsettling flicks like Hereditary and A Quiet Place, there seems to always be at least one horror flick everyone on the planet is talking about. But while Get Out scored an Oscar (and launched Peele's career as a maestro of terror) there are plenty of movies we're not all buzzing about that deserve some attention.
The scope of the horror genre is wide. Slashers, psychological thrillers, and tales of the paranormal can all exist under the same umbrella. And, while some horror movies will leave you sleeping with the lights on for weeks...others are more fun than frightening.
What all these movies have in common, though, is that they haven't quite hit the Get Out level of buzz. But hey: Watch 'em and you may want to tell all your friends about them.
