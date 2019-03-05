Though this is Bettencourt Meyers' first time topping Forbes' ranking of the richest women, the fact that she's there isn't exactly a shocker. Her late mother, Liliane Bettencourt, who passed away in 2017, had made the World's Billionaires list every year since Forbes first published it in 1987. The publication also reports that, for the better part of the past three decades, the title of world’s richest woman has bounced between L'Oréal's Bettencourt and Walmart's Walton families.