What Is Michael Jackson's Estate Worth?

His estate, The Michael Jackson Family Trust, was a trust-based estate plan put in place by Jackson before his surprise demise. An attorney for the Jackson family, John Branca, and music executive John McClain are co-trustees of the trust, and work to follow through on Jackson’s wishes. Fifty percent of the trust is dedicated to the care and comfort of his mother Katherine for the duration of her life. The other half is split between Jackson’s children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket, according to finance site The Balance. The children do not have unlimited access to the trust. At age 21, they are given the net income of their part of the trust (that’s basically the interest or any money coming in), and cannot touch the principal until they turn 30, when they receive a third outright. The other two-thirds are awarded at ages 35 and 40.