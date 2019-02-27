Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would make quite the comedic duo should they ever wish to drop by the Comedy Cellar on their international travels. Currently, the expecting parents are visiting Morocco which included a stop at a centre for female education called Education For All. It's there where Prince Harry decided to flex his comedic chops and not just joke about Markle's pregnancy, but even pretend he wasn't sure if the baby was actually his.
"I wish to say congratulations for your pregnancy," one woman from the centre told the couple in a video posted by the BBC.
"Wait, you're pregnant?" Prince Harry muttered to his wife.
"Surprise!" Markle replied to chuckles.
"Is it mine?" the Duke quipped.
It's good to have a sense of humour because the couple still has around two months before Markle's expected due date in late April. Let's hope the baby-to-be is absorbing all the important advocacy happening on the other side of its mom's belly this trip, which highlights "the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco,” according to a Kensington Palace spokesperson.
That is just one of many women's issues Markle has championed, having given a speech about women's suffrage back in October and visited a charity that helps homeless sex workers earlier this month.
Meghan Markle and, yes, Prince Harry's baby is going to feminist AF.
