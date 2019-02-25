Both of those films feel like dated portrayals of gay identity. The Favourite, on the other hand, even though it’s set in a much more distance past, offered a much more nuanced approach. For one thing, there’s no villain in this story, only strong-willed and cunning women vying for power. Sex is used as a weapon for advancement, but also for pure fun. Queen Anne’s sexual relationships with Lady Sarah Churchill (Weisz) and Abigail Masham (Stone) is framed as just another facet of their complex identities. No one around them takes a negative stance, nor do the women feel ashamed.