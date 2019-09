Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Return To The Same Oscars Party Where They First Met

The 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party is responsible for the ultimate Chopra and Jonas candid couple photo. This isn't the result of a carefully manicured photo opp, like red carpet arrivals are. This is just a couple staring at each other with the affection of two leads of a romantic comedy , just after they've declared their love for each other. It is, to quote Morf Vanderwalt in Velvet Buzzsaw , "mesmeric."