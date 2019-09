Rami Malek Surprised Everyone With His Oscars Date

The two reportedly met on set for the film, in which Boynton played Freddie Mercury's (played by Malek) love interest and lifelong friend Mary Austin . But so far, they've been pretty shy about public displays of affection — cute SAGs shoutout aside. And in a year where everyone seems to be bringing family members as dates, many expected the actor to show up with identical twin brother Sami Malek . (The two have a history of pulling pranks together, though — could they have switched identities for the night?)