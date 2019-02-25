Rami Malek Surprised Everyone With His Oscars Date

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have added a shiny new venue to their awards show-themed date nights. The two struck a power couple pose together at the 91st Academy Awards, where Bohemian Rhapsody won four of the five Oscars it was nominated for, including Best Actor nod for Malek. (Best Picture went to Green Book, and people are upset.)
Malek, who was a frontrunner in Best Actor category, gave us a sweet moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he said this about his co-star and real-life love interest: “Thank you, Lucy Boynton, You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. I appreciate you so much."
The two reportedly met on set for the film, in which Boynton played Freddie Mercury's (played by Malek) love interest and lifelong friend Mary Austin. But so far, they've been pretty shy about public displays of affection — cute SAGs shoutout aside. And in a year where everyone seems to be bringing family members as dates, many expected the actor to show up with identical twin brother Sami Malek. (The two have a history of pulling pranks together, though — could they have switched identities for the night?)
JK! Of course Sami's there, too. It's not a party without him.
Hi Rami Malek and Rami Malek’s twin brother Sami! You are actually taller than I would have thought! #oscars pic.twitter.com/OCwG3BSyDe— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) February 25, 2019
Still, one VIP guest didn't make the cut — the fake Freddie Mercury teeth are nowhere in sight.
