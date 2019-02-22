As the major buzz around every new launch proves, Glossier has a knack for keeping fans on their toes — with their hands reaching for their wallets. Since launching in 2014, the brand has expertly built a cult of consumers dedicated to its minimalist makeup and skin care outfitted in millennial-pink packaging; in the past year alone, it's opened a permanent brick-and-mortar HQ, expanded its core complexion range, and even contributed to Beyoncé's look at last year's Grammy Awards.
But Glossier's most recent innovation is drumming up buzz for a different reason: Nobody knows what it is yet.
In true Glossier fashion, the brand and its founder, Emily Weiss, took to Instagram today to tease the launch of Glossier Play, a new beauty brand coming in March 2019. "After two years in the making, we can’t wait for you to see, touch, hear, swatch, and play with what’s to come," the caption read, alongside a metallic animation of the "G" logo.
Naturally, fans flipped out at the news, and immediately began speculating. "Omg is it gonna be like a museum/ art exhibit type thing?!?!" a fan questioned. "I NEED COLOUR AND GLITTERRR," another demanded (and honestly, same). Other fans wondered if Glossier Play could be a new social-commerce platform, as Bloomberg reported back in August. Whatever it is, you can bet it'll be a big hit. Follow along on Instagram, and keep your eyes open for more info on the news come March... and start saving your coins now, just in case.
