How Hollywood Is Reacting To The Jussie Smollett Scandal

The entertainment industry rallied around Jussie Smollett in January after the Empire star claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime in Chicago. Now, after weeks of investigation by the Chicago Police Department, the story about this alleged crime has shifted — as has the attitude of Hollywood.
On Wednesday, Smollett was arrested for disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, suggesting that the actor staged the alleged attack. Should Smollett be found guilty of the crime, he could face up as much as one to three years in prison or as little as a fine.
20th Century Fox and Fox Entertainment stood by Smollett after word of his alleged attack. The company insisted that Smollett was not being written off Empire, as some claimed was his reasoning for allegedly faking the incident.
Now, the company behind Empire said in a statement, per Deadline, "We understand the seriousness of this matter and we respect the legal process. We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options."
It's unclear what these options are, but Variety reports that producers are considering suspending Smollett from Empire.
While his future on Empire hangs in the balance, Smollett's upcoming episode of Drop the Mic was already pulled from TNT, also per Variety. The previously filmed episode, set to air March 6, had Smollett battle Danielle Brooks from Orange Is the New Black.
Public perception of Smollett has changed. According to Variety, several celebrities, including Jordan Peele, Michael B. Jordan, and Nancy Pelosi, deleted their supportive messages. Many are concerned that Smollett allegedly faking his attack will call into question the real hate crimes that occur in our world.
Way to go Jussie. You just handed this racist dipshit a “Get Out Of Race-Baiting Free” card that he’s gonna wave around like a soiled diaper until he’s re-elected. https://t.co/JTlg6JYSkP— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 21, 2019
I saw Smollett speak about diversity and inclusion a week before this, on a panel moderated by @nischelleturner. He advocated for minorities/LGBTQ. If guilty, he hurts those communities and ability of real victims of hate crimes to come forward and be believed. Incomprehensible. https://t.co/giTCudbDzI— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 21, 2019
.@jaboukie has some thoughts on Jussie Smollett: pic.twitter.com/0CJdKHjz6I— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 20, 2019
Loretta Devine weighs in on the Jussie Smollett story: "There were always a lot of holes in the story... I don't understand it" #BlackWomenInHollywood pic.twitter.com/ZGFwpeC4Wv— Variety (@Variety) February 21, 2019
What's happening with Jussie Smollett is devastating. We still don't know everything and we shouldn't rush to judgment, but this is a setback on so many fronts – race, homophobia... it's a tragedy beyond words in our community. pic.twitter.com/guoJbUXFml— Van Jones (@VanJones68) February 21, 2019
Having to adjust your story because of real life shit suuuuucks. It's hard and it's frustrating, and you don't have enough time, and your brain WON'T LET GO of the first version, and fiction and reality battle endlessly... anyway My whole heart goes out to the Empire room, ugh.— Carina Adly MacKenzie (@cadlymack) February 21, 2019
I’ve been vocal about this situation & my love for Jussie & his entire family. I will continue to hope for the best for everyone involved as things continue to unfold. And I, like all of you, will watch them unfold. But believing victims is always the right choice. Always. ❤️— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 21, 2019
My head is exploding this morning. I have to get off Twitter. This story is pathetic. All of it.— Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 21, 2019
