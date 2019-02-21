Ben Higgins, Bachelor Nation's Most Important Bachelor, Is No Longer Single

Ben Higgins, a former Bachelor and forever Bachelor Nation sweetheart, is no longer single — officially. The Colorado native shared his first Instagram today with girlfriend Jessica Clarke.
"I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did," Higgins wrote on Instagram.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Clarke is an LED light salesperson who resides in Nashville. Higgins also spoke to ET, explaining just why he decided to go public with his relationship with Clarke.
Advertisement
"I’m realizing how much of my identity was being single. … I’ve been in one place for so long now, and had to accept that one status, that it’s exciting and I know it’s the right thing, but it’s also abnormal and unfamiliar for me to say out loud that I’m in a committed relationship," he said. Higgins apparently messaged Clarke in November and later flew her to Denver so he could me
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey. In addition, this picture was taken this week in Honduras. I got to spend some time with an incredible group of people from all over the USA on a @generous_coffee_ adventure. Life is good!
This is Higgins' first public relationship since his breakup from Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell in 2017.
Said Higgins, "It’s nice to have a partner who thinks I’m awesome. I like being with somebody who thinks I’m pretty great!"
Advertisement