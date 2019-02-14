Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wore Berry Lipstick — & Now We Want To Wear It, Too

Even before she formally became a congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was already a beauty icon, with a bright red lip that led thousands to Google, "What lipstick is AOC wearing?" The answer for those still wondering: It's Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso, a true red that has since sold out (over and over again) at Sephora. Call it the AOC effect.
And while it was already her signature on the campaign trail, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's red lip has grown more iconic by the day. At her swearing-in ceremony, she said the colour was a nod to a bold beauty decision made by another powerful woman in politics. "Lip [and] hoops were inspired by Sonia Sotomayor, who was advised to wear neutral-coloured nail polish to her confirmation hearings to avoid scrutiny," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. "She kept her red."
But on Wednesday, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez switched up her signature lipstick for another equally bold shade: a vibrant berry that perfectly matched her burgundy turtleneck and blazer. It's a look she's worn publicly once before, and exactly the mood-lifting beauty inspiration we need in this constantly tumultuous political era. While we anxiously wait for her to confirm the shade, we decided to round up a few of our favourite berry lipsticks to help you channel AOC's vibes until then. Lord knows, we could use them.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.