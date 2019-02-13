"When we set out to start to record this podcast, we actually envisioned it as a relatively straight forward true-crime podcast," Shaer told Refinery29 over the phone. "It had that Law & Order beginning where a person dies before the credits roll, and you spend the rest of the time putting together how that person died. But what was the Wondery team's idea, and what I hope sets this one apart, was to kind of flip the structure on its head. In this podcast, the first two episodes are just about this relationship between [Markel and Adelson]. It’s about the disintegration of that relationship as told through the people who knew Dan and the two formerly married people."