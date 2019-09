Emma Stone’s New Hair Colour Defies Trends — & It’s Fabulous

It’s unknown if she’s dyed her hair for a role, but we do know that the timing coincides with tomorrow’s Academy Awards nominations. Stone starred in The Favourite, alongside Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in the Queen Anne period film, which is getting serious Oscars buzz. Who knows, maybe Stone’s new dark hair represents the film being a dark horse for Best Picture? Or maybe she just felt like uncovering her gothic soul? Either way, we are so here for her new brunette life.