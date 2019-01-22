Emma Stone’s New Hair Colour Defies Trends — & It’s Fabulous

Unlike the weather, awards season is heating up, and celebs are using the spotlight to show off their new looks. And the easiest way to snag some love from the cameras is by debuting a new hair colour. Emma Stone was spotted at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards decidedly not rocking her signature auburn locks — or jumping on the golden accents or platinum blonde bandwagon. She instead went dark brunette, and looks fabulous.
Stone’s new colour is very cool-toned dark brown, without a hint of redness. And while she’s going the opposite road of light hair, she’s sticking with 2019’s monochrome colour trend, with no highlights and a minimum of dimension. We love how Stone’s new hair makes her green eyes pop.
She paired brunette hair colour with a super on-trend blunt lob, or long bob. Her straight ends graze just past her shoulders, with her usual side part and volume highlighting her thinner hair texture. The piecey ends are set to be a major hair trend in 2019, working well with short bobs, long hair, or in-between lobs like Stone’s.
It’s unknown if she’s dyed her hair for a role, but we do know that the timing coincides with tomorrow’s Academy Awards nominations. Stone starred in The Favourite, alongside Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in the Queen Anne period film, which is getting serious Oscars buzz. Who knows, maybe Stone’s new dark hair represents the film being a dark horse for Best Picture? Or maybe she just felt like uncovering her gothic soul? Either way, we are so here for her new brunette life.
Advertisement