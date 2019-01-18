Embattled By Anti-Semitism Claims, The Women’s March Forges On

Charges of anti-Semitism came to a head in March 2018, when Mallory, the Women’s March co-chair, attended a Nation of Islam’s annual gathering in Chicago, IL called Saviours' Day. There, Minister Farrakhan gave a speech riddled with anti-Semitic tropes and transphobic remarks. Facing public backlash, Mallory, as well as board members Carmen Perez and Linda Sarsour, stood by their relationship with the Nation of Islam, citing the work it has done for Black and Brown communities. But the leaders’ reticence to disavow Farrakhan’s anti-Semitism specifically has haunted the Women’s March since. Then, a Tablet magazine report published last month revealed a dispute over anti-Semitism had been there from the very first meeting among organizers, according to Vanessa Wruble, the executive director of March On, and other witnesses who spoke to the outlet. Women’s March has disputed this version of events repeatedly and forcefully. “Women’s March exists to fight bigotry and discrimination in all their forms — including anti-semitism, homophobia, and transphobia — and to lift up the voices of women who are too often left out. Every member of our movement matters to us — including our incredible Jewish and LGBTQ members,” the organization told Refinery29 on Friday.