"She learned from a very young age that she needed to put herself first. The whole gesture of cleansing your skin and applying your serums and creams, all of those things you can do for yourself and it’s the best display of self-love — it’s not vanity. If there’s one thing [Mrs. Obama] taught me from the first day I met her was, It’s OK to stand up tall. When you’re around her, you want to stand taller. That’s the grace that she exudes. It’s about being your best self. I'm so proud that I'm on this journey with her, especially because she's showing us there's no age limit on becoming who you want to be."